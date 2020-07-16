Monero 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $97.65 Million (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $68.92 or 0.00756919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including B2BX, CoinEx, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. Monero has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $97.65 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002292 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 72.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,633,126 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Instant Bitex, Mercatox, Coinbe, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Bisq, Bitfinex, HitBTC, DragonEX, BTC Trade UA, SouthXchange, Kraken, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, B2BX, Graviex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Poloniex, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, Coinut, Upbit, Exrates, Coinroom, Coindeal, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Bitbns, TradeOgre, Exmo, Bithumb, Crex24, CoinEx, Nanex, Cryptomate, BitBay, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, Ovis, Bitlish and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

