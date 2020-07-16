Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) PT Lowered to $41.00

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $35.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,062,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,272,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,180,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,078,000 after acquiring an additional 930,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after purchasing an additional 830,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,440,000 after purchasing an additional 767,482 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

