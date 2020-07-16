Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

NYSE TAP opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -269.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 151.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 76,276 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter valued at about $815,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.