Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,753 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $185.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $196.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

