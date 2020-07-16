Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Earns Buy Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $34.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Moderna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.07.

Moderna stock opened at $75.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. Moderna has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $201,108.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,685,053 shares in the company, valued at $398,228,607.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 571,588 shares of company stock worth $35,772,016. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

