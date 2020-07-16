Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.17. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $41,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,535,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,981,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,334 shares of company stock valued at $49,908,270 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

