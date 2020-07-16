Minot Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,276 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after buying an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

