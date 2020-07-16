Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.8% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

