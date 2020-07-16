Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 343 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,555.61.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,444.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,362.90. The company has a market cap of $1,038.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

