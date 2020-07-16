Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,165 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $125.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average of $118.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

