Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.70.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

