Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 72.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1,019.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $239.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $250.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.02 and its 200 day moving average is $205.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,173 shares of company stock worth $14,992,413 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.