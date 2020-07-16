Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,520 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.1% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 157,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 33.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 35,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 8.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 34,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.33 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

