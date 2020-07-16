Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,183 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.7% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $252.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.