Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Down 5.6%

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.22, 1,521,871 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,800,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

NERV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $23.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 34.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

