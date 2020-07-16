Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Millicom International Cellular’s earnings. Millicom International Cellular posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Millicom International Cellular.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 0.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $25.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 103.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

