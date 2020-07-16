Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLND. Wedbush cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 14th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Millendo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.09.

NASDAQ MLND opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Millendo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLND. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 715,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 528,661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 672.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 508,787 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 105,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 41.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 42,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

