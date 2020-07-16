Midpoint (CVE:MPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.26

Midpoint Holdings Ltd (CVE:MPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 735850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and a P/E ratio of -6.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Midpoint Company Profile (CVE:MPT)

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer (P2P) foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Midpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.