Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

MFGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,652,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 250.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,409,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 470.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 328,991 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 850.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 363,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 325,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 165.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

