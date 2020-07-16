MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGDDY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.12. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $25.92.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

