Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MIK. TheStreet lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Michaels Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.57). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Michaels Companies by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,392,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,424,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,706,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Michaels Companies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mudrick Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,653,000.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.