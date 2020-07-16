Michael (Mick) O’Brien Acquires 80,000 Shares of Regal Invest Fund Ordinary Units FP (ASX:RF1) Stock

Regal Invest Fund Ordinary Units FP (ASX:RF1) insider Michael (Mick) O’Brien acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.48 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$198,400.00 ($135,890.41).

Shares of ASX:RF1 opened at A$2.05 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.05. Regal Invest Fund Ordinary Units FP has a twelve month low of A$1.97 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of A$2.50 ($1.71).

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.06%.

