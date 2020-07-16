Michael Kauffman Sells 7,500 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $146,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,988,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Kauffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $122,775.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $138,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.52. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. The business had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

