Michael J. Carpenter Sells 30,000 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $3,494,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,257 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $3,496,640.98.

On Thursday, June 11th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,735 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,862,043.20.

On Monday, June 1st, Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $9,446,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 75,646 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $6,094,041.76.

On Friday, May 15th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 9,700 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $776,291.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 14,654 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,174,225.02.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $2,166,900.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 22,600 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,603,244.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $210,000.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $105.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -132.01.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Crowdstrike by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,713,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.96.

