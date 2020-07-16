Michael J. Carpenter Sells 30,000 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $3,494,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 6th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,257 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $3,496,640.98.
- On Thursday, June 11th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,735 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,862,043.20.
- On Monday, June 1st, Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $9,446,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 20th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 75,646 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $6,094,041.76.
- On Friday, May 15th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 9,700 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $776,291.00.
- On Tuesday, May 12th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 14,654 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,174,225.02.
- On Wednesday, May 6th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $2,166,900.00.
- On Friday, April 24th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 22,600 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,603,244.00.
- On Monday, April 20th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $210,000.00.
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $105.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -132.01.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Crowdstrike by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,713,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.
CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.96.
