Michael G. Klein Purchases 25,000 Shares of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) Director Michael G. Klein acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GNUS opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. Genius Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Brands International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 211,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Genius Brands International at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Genius Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

