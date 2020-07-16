Michael Disanto Sells 59,364 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) insider Michael Disanto sold 59,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $476,099.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Disanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Michael Disanto sold 93,068 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $733,375.84.

On Friday, June 26th, Michael Disanto sold 100,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $730,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Michael Disanto sold 24,282 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $183,086.28.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Michael Disanto sold 4,731 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $30,893.43.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.01 million, a P/E ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

