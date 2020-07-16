M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Cut to GBX 172 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 188 ($2.31) to GBX 172 ($2.12) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M&G from GBX 235 ($2.89) to GBX 227 ($2.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on M&G from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on M&G in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.46) price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&G presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 203 ($2.50).

LON MNG opened at GBX 173.90 ($2.14) on Tuesday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.40 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of £113.95 ($140.23). The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17.

In other M&G news, insider Massimo Tosato bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,630 ($2,005.91). Insiders purchased a total of 1,175 shares of company stock valued at $193,091 in the last 90 days.

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

