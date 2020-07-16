Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Boosted by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Metlife by 318.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Metlife’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

