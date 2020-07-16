Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.51. Mesa Air Group shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 22,020 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MESA. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $110.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 1,409.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,537,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,317 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 2,354,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,241,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 188,356 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,713,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,896 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

