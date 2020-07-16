Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Merus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $386.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.77. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 225.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. Analysts expect that Merus will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,462,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $20,475,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 87,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $1,326,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Merus by 937.6% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Merus by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 734,605 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

