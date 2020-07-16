Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.78) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 117 ($1.44). UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Melrose Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.20) to GBX 220 ($2.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 172.50 ($2.12).

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of -89.54. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.40 ($3.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.58.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Liz Hewitt purchased 23,000 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £20,010 ($24,624.66). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 14,000 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £14,280 ($17,573.22).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

