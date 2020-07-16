Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) Shares Down 13.2%

Meili Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGU) shares traded down 13.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.23, 8,068 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 377,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

