Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) Shares Down 13.2%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020 // Comments off

Meili Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGU) shares traded down 13.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.23, 8,068 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 377,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

About Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.