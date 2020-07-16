Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 2,455 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at $779,999,346.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 13th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 6,127 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $615,763.50.
NASDAQ MEDP opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.22. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $109.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after buying an additional 485,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,312 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
