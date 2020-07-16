Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 2,455 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at $779,999,346.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 6,127 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $615,763.50.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.22. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $109.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.61.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after buying an additional 485,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,312 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

