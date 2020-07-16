MedicCoin Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $14,799.11 and $7.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Graviex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

