Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MXIM. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.12.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,564,336 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after purchasing an additional 975,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,950,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,506,000 after purchasing an additional 51,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

