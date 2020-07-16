Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MXIM. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.12.
NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,564,336 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after purchasing an additional 975,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,950,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,506,000 after purchasing an additional 51,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
