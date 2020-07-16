Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MXIM. Barclays raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.12.

Shares of MXIM opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $73.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $311,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,446 shares of company stock worth $4,564,336. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter worth $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

