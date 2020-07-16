Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MXIM. Barclays raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.12.
Shares of MXIM opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $73.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13.
In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $311,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,446 shares of company stock worth $4,564,336. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter worth $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
