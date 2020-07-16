Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

MXIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Maxim Group downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.12.

MXIM stock opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,446 shares of company stock worth $4,564,336. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

