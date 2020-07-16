Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $187,336.70 and approximately $1,792.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.59 or 0.01957591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00090373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00192422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000989 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000206 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 90.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.