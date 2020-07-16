Mattioli Woods’ (MTW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON MTW opened at GBX 715 ($8.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 728.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 749.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Mattioli Woods has a one year low of GBX 291 ($3.58) and a one year high of GBX 865 ($10.64). The company has a market capitalization of $192.69 million and a P/E ratio of 22.48.
Mattioli Woods Company Profile
