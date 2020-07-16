Mattioli Woods’ (MTW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON MTW opened at GBX 715 ($8.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 728.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 749.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Mattioli Woods has a one year low of GBX 291 ($3.58) and a one year high of GBX 865 ($10.64). The company has a market capitalization of $192.69 million and a P/E ratio of 22.48.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

