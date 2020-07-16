Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 884 ($10.88) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:MTW opened at GBX 717.50 ($8.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.36 million and a PE ratio of 22.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 728.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 749.05. Mattioli Woods has a 1 year low of GBX 291 ($3.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 865 ($10.64).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

