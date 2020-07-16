Matthijs Glastra Sells 7,500 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $774,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthijs Glastra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $264,575.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair lowered Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

