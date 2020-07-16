Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Trading 5% Higher

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.35, 502,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 208,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Matthews International from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $607.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $374.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 82,088 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,028,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,877,000 after buying an additional 61,085 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 41.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 596,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,418,000 after buying an additional 175,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

