Matthew J. Reintjes Sells 10,000 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew J. Reintjes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $345,700.00.

YETI stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. Yeti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. Yeti’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yeti by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Yeti by 42.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yeti by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Yeti from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Yeti from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

