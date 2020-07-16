Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $97.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.03, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.97. Match Group has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $108.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Match Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $751,131.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $515,348.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,507. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Match Group by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Match Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Match Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

