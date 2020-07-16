Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $97.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97. Match Group has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $108.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $486,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Swidler sold 76,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $6,326,857.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,454,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,102 shares of company stock worth $8,853,507. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.