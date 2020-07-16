Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $97.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. Match Group has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $108.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.03, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $515,348.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $751,131.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,507. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Match Group by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1,210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Match Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

