Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after MKM Partners upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.76. MKM Partners now has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Matador Resources shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 4,645,040 shares traded.

MTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 4.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.