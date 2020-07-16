Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.80.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masonite International from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $227,995.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at $962,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 74.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,213,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,045,000 after purchasing an additional 142,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $551.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

