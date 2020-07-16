Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.40

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $36.67, with a volume of 10083200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 116.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $562,325.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,646.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,935. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.