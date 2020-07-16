Martin Mucci Sells 40,280 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $2,952,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,292,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,816,000 after acquiring an additional 136,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,992,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,358,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,978,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

